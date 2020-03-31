﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Inside The One Show host Matt Baker's home life on a Hertfordshire farm

Matt lives with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children

Inside The One Show host Matt Baker's home life on a Hertfordshire farm
You're reading

Inside The One Show host Matt Baker's home life on a Hertfordshire farm

1/6
Next

Gary Lineker's son George, 28, shares video of himself on day 12 of coronavirus
Chloe Best
1-Matt-Baker-house-farm
Photo: © Instagram
1/6

Matt Baker said farewell to The One Show on Tuesday, after nine years presenting the BBC show. The dad-of-two has been absent from the studio for the last two weeks as members of his family started displaying coronavirus symptoms, but he has still been broadcasting live from his Hertfordshire home.

The TV appearances have offered a rare look inside the farmhouse Matt lives in with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke and Molly. Matt juggles his television career with working as a farmer, caring for a huge array of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys, and he has previously said he loves the rural lifestyle so much he tries to be "back home as quick as possible" after work. Keep reading to see more of Matt's home…

2-Matt-Baker-house-living-room
Photo: © BBC
2/6

Matt has been appearing on The One Show from his living room, where he has embraced the country theme through his décor, including framed bird artwork hanging on the walls and cushions embroidered with pheasants.

RELATED: Inside The One Show host Alex Jones' London home

3-Matt-Baker-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/6

The living room has contrasting red and blue sofas, with cream walls and a tripod floor lamp in the corner.

4-Matt-Baker-house-dining-table
Photo: © BBC
4/6

Another family room and dining area has been doubling up as a place for Matt's children to study while their schools are closed, with the siblings filmed working at the wooden dining table for The One Show. The room has a log-burning fire and sofas, with a green bookcase positioned against one wall.

5-Matt-Baker-house-family-room
Photo: © BBC
5/6

The room has skylights in the ceiling and glass doors leading out to the garden. Two beige sofas are positioned around the fireplace, which has a television mounted on the wall overhead.

MORE: Celebs who have appeared on TV from their homes amid coronavirus

6-Matt-Baker-utility-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/6

Matt's home also has a utility room, which one of their sheep once managed to get into. Posting a photo of the animal standing inside his house, Matt wrote: "Just rang home – my daughter said 'mum's going to send you a picture of the utility room…don't worry everything is now sorted."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...