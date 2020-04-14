﻿
Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought Mel Gibson's £11million Malibu mansion?

Inside the property that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could own...

Chloe Best
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumoured to have bought Mel Gibson's £11million mansion in Malibu. Speculation was sparked after a real estate agent shared an Instagram post stating that the couple had indeed bought the property, and when they were contacted by the Sun, they immediately deleted the post. This is yet to have been confirmed and several sources are giving conflicting information, but we do know that Meghan and Harry are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

The property also has everything the couple could wish for. Braveheart actor Mel has owned the private 5.5 acre estate since purchasing it from X Files star David Duchovny and Tea Leoni in 2008. He added personality to the home by giving a nod to his Catholic religion and his interest in history with intricate woodwork and custom brick and stone detailing throughout. The secluded property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a detached guest house and separate pool house/ gym. If Meghan and Harry are the new owners, they will also be able to take advantage of the two swimming pools at the home, including a full regulation lap pool. Click through to see more of the ocean-view estate…

The home has two swimming pools, including this leisure pool that overlooks the Malibu hills. There is also a hot tub out on the terrace, while a separate lap pool is just a few steps away. The home has a separate pool house that could also be used as a gym.

The entire estate has a similar décor, with neutral walls and dark wooden flooring. This bedroom has a traditional wood and stone open fireplace, a large double bed and dual aspect doors that open out onto a terrace. A large painting hangs on display over the bed.

There are five bathrooms, including this large suite which has a free-standing traditional bathtub in the middle of the room. There is a double vanity dresser that looks out onto the garden through the numerous windows that line the bathroom walls.

The home has a combined living and dining room area, all of which is decorated with hard wood flooring and furnishings. There are wooden beams across the ceiling, along with gold hanging lights and numerous lamps around the room. Mel has furnished the living room with leather armchairs, while he can seat up to ten guests at the long wooden dining table.

This separate living area has a lot of character, with stairs that lead up to a mezzanine level and wooden beams across the ceiling. The room is currently furnished with a cream sofa and chaise longue, with artwork hanging on the walls and three separate stone archways that lead through to the living room and dining room.

One of the highlights of the property is the incredible ocean views from the garden, the perfect place for the future owners to relax and watch the sunset in complete peace and privacy, all within easy proximity to many of the best locations of Malibu and Los Angeles.

