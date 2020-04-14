Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought Mel Gibson's £11million Malibu mansion?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rumoured to have bought Mel Gibson's £11million mansion in Malibu. Speculation was sparked after a real estate agent shared an Instagram post stating that the couple had indeed bought the property, and when they were contacted by the Sun, they immediately deleted the post. This is yet to have been confirmed and several sources are giving conflicting information, but we do know that Meghan and Harry are currently self-isolating in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The property also has everything the couple could wish for. Braveheart actor Mel has owned the private 5.5 acre estate since purchasing it from X Files star David Duchovny and Tea Leoni in 2008. He added personality to the home by giving a nod to his Catholic religion and his interest in history with intricate woodwork and custom brick and stone detailing throughout. The secluded property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with a detached guest house and separate pool house/ gym. If Meghan and Harry are the new owners, they will also be able to take advantage of the two swimming pools at the home, including a full regulation lap pool. Click through to see more of the ocean-view estate…
MORE: See more celebrity homes here
Photo: Trulia