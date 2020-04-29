﻿
Inside Hollyoaks couple Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed's house with baby Reggie

The soap couple welcomed their baby son Reggie in October

Chloe Best
It has been a life-changing 18 months for Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed, who not only got engaged in December 2018, but also welcomed their first child together just ten months later. The soap stars, who also played an on-screen couple in Hollyoaks, often share photos of their family life with their baby son Reggie on Instagram, offering a look inside their home in the process.

Their living room has a huge corner sofa and stylish setup, with a set of two round nesting coffee tables topped with a vase of flowers and luxury candles, and framed prints hanging on the wall. Keep reading to see more…

The room has white walls and wooden flooring, with a mustard velvet armchair that is ideal for nursing and cuddling baby Reggie. The TV is mounted on the wall above their fireplace, which is surrounded by a lamp, glass vase and candle.

The couple has a navy velvet sofa which they have offset with mustard cushions and a throw. A gold floor lamp and mirror add the decorative touches to the room, which has an otherwise neutral colour palette.

How cute is baby Reggie's nursery? The room has a jungle theme, with a large giraffe toy, framed animal photos on the wall, and black and white polka dot wallpaper on one wall. Adding to the jungle theme is a selection of tropical print cushions and artificial plants.

The kitchen has wooden worktops and grey tiles on the walls, while they have stored an array of biscuits and treats in glass jars on the windowsill.

The room has grey fitted kitchen cabinets and plenty of surface space for the various gadgets and equipment they need for their baby son, including a bottle steriliser and baby food blender.

Rory and Nadine have also decorated their living room in tones of white and grey, with a velvet upholstered headboard, striped bedding and a grey throw.

Talk about bathroom goals! With a free-standing bathtub and separate walk-in shower cubicle with green tiles, the Hollyoaks stars' bathroom could rival a luxury hotel.

