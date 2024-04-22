Catherine Zeta-Jones shares magical photo of 'charming' Welsh home

As Hollywood royalty, it's no surprise that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the proud owners of a vast property portfolio.

The acting icons own homes in swanky Westchester, New York and glitzy Majorca, but there's one home in their collection that is especially close to Catherine's heart – their abode in South Wales.

Monday saw Catherine take to Instagram to share a magical photo from the Mumbles in Swansea, highlighting the beauty of her hometown with a snap that showed a rainbow shining over the town.

"Mumbles, Wales. Make a wish!" Catherine wrote, prompting an outpouring of pride from Catherine's Welsh fans, who wrote comments including: "How adorable is this shot of your charming Welsh hometown? Simply heartwarming," and: "I love the Mumbles."

Catherine was born in Swansea and she and Michael had a home built there in 2004, which her parents, Dai and Pat reportedly lived in when their daughter and son-in-law were jetsetting.

The impressive home reportedly boasts four bedrooms, a grey exposed brick exterior, dormer windows, glass bannisters and a mammoth garage for their cars.

Catherine and Michael's home is also surrounded by acres of green land including their own enormous garden.

Whether Catherine is currently residing in her Welsh home, or simply dreaming of it, is unclear, but she has certainly been busy lately. Earlier this month the 54-year-old was living her best life in the Californian desert, attending the wedding of a family member before visiting Joshua Tree for the first time, documenting her time in the magical spot.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones has been soaking up the sun in California

On top of that, this weekend saw Catherine celebrate her daughter Carys' 21st birthday, with Carys sharing a carousel of photos from her special day – none of which included her parents, suggesting she spent the day at college.

The 21-year-old is studying International Relations and Film at Brown University – where her brother, Dylan, also studied, gaining a degree in political science.

The prestigious college is just under three hours from Catherine and Michael's home, so we imagine Carys will pop to see her parents to celebrate soon!

While they may not have been with their daughter on her big day, Carys made a nod to her famous mother, wearing a pink silk slip dress that CZJ originally wore to the MTV Movie Awards back in 1999 – we love the sustainability.

© Instagram Carys dons the same dress her mother wore 25 years ago

Being kind to the earth is of great importance to Carys, who is the co-president of the Brown Sustainable Food Initiative – impressive!