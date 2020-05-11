Chris Hemsworth may spend a lot of time travelling the world for roles in big-budget movies like Thor and Extraction, but there's no place like home for the Australian actor. The 36-year-old lives with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children on a sprawling 4.2-hectare estate with panoramic sea views, a huge infinity pool and of course, a home gym.
The couple bought their home in 2014 and began renovation work at the end of 2016, tearing down the original property and building a new eight-bedroom house in its place complete with a games room, sun deck, and spa. One of Chris' Instagram posts offers a look at their spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, which has double-height ceilings with skylights looking out at their estate. Keep reading to see more of where Chris lives…