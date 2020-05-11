﻿
Chris Hemsworth's incredible Byron Bay home is even more luxurious than you'd imagine

The Extraction actor lives with his wife Elsa Pataky and their children

Chloe Best
1-Chris-Hemsworth-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Chris Hemsworth may spend a lot of time travelling the world for roles in big-budget movies like Thor and Extraction, but there's no place like home for the Australian actor. The 36-year-old lives with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children on a sprawling 4.2-hectare estate with panoramic sea views, a huge infinity pool and of course, a home gym.

The couple bought their home in 2014 and began renovation work at the end of 2016, tearing down the original property and building a new eight-bedroom house in its place complete with a games room, sun deck, and spa. One of Chris' Instagram posts offers a look at their spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, which has double-height ceilings with skylights looking out at their estate. Keep reading to see more of where Chris lives…

2-Chris-Hemsworth-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is modern and light, with wooden cabinets and white worktops and tiles on the walls. A window behind the sink looks out to the couple's huge garden and pool.

3-Chris-Hemsworth-house-sofas
Photo: © Instagram
How comfy does this huge sofa look for Chris' twin sons to lie down and watch a movie? The cream sofa has been topped with lots of fluffy cushions, while the wooden floor is almost entirely covered with the twins' toys.

4-Chris-Hemsworth-house-mural
Chris enlisted one of his favourite artists to paint a huge mural along one wall in his house, and shared a look at the finished result on Instagram – as well as revealing the meaning behind the design, which focuses on representational imagery of the ceremonial dancing of the Gumbaynggirr people.

5-Chris-Hemsworth-house-dining-table
Photo: © Instagram
Christmas dinner at the Hemsworth household looks incredible! Chris and Elsa set up a long dining table on the terrace of their home, with views across their infinity pool to the ocean.

6-Chris-Hemsworth-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
The couple has a fire pit in their garden positioned on a patio overlooking the surrounding countryside.

8-Chris-Hemsworth-home-gym
Photo: © Instagram
Of course, Chris has a fully-equipped gym in his house, where he can train for his movie roles using an assortment of free weights and cardio equipment.

7-Chris-Hemsworth-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
Chris took his workout outdoors for one Instagram video, where he stands on a lawn by the swimming pool, which is lined with sun loungers.

