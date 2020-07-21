﻿
Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle

See where the royals spend their summer holidays

Chloe Best
1-Balmoral-Castle-exterior
Photo: © Getty Images
After spending the past four months isolating at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus lockdown, the Queen and Prince Philip are preparing to start their summer break in Scotland, where they will spend the next couple of months in what is one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, her residence Balmoral Castle.

The monarch will be accompanied by other family members during their stay, with Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among the royals who typically spend time at Balmoral during the summer. However, in a change from the norm, the family will have to maintain social distancing measures throughout their visit.

Luckily, there is plenty of room for them to do so. Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty usually starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

Members of the public have only occasionally been given glimpses inside the historic estate, which is privately owned by the royal family, unlike other residences like Buckingham Palace. However, when the Queen has hosted prestigious guests and garden parties, there have been some rare photos taken within the castle. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

2-Balmoral-Castle-drawing-room
Photo: © Getty Images
The Drawing Room

Her Majesty held an audience with General Sir Peter Cosgrove, the Governor-General of Australia in September 2017. The meeting was held in the drawing room of Balmoral Castle, which has a green colour scheme with carpets, curtains and sofas in complementing tones, and offset by wooden furnishings and luxurious gold accents. A traditional log burning fire sits at the centre of the room, while an antique clock sits in front of a mirror above it.

3-Balmoral-Castle-room
Photo: © Getty Images
Study

Another room, where the Queen met Canadian Governor General Designate Julie Payette, has a similar colour carpet, with bookshelves lining the walls from floor to ceiling. An electric heater has been positioned in front of the fire, and a flat-screen TV can be seen in the background for when the Queen and Prince Philip want to relax.

4-Balmoral-Castle-gardens
Photo: © Getty Images
Gardens

The formal gardens at Balmoral span three hours and were the location for a garden party hosted by Her Majesty in 2012. A favourite spot of the Duke of Edinburgh, he incorporated a large kitchen garden, which is harvested between August and October during the royal family's summer holiday.

5-Balmoral-Castle-conservatory
Photo: © Getty Images
There is also a range of Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory within the gardens, which displays flowering pot plants throughout the year.

6-Balmoral-Castle-Garden-Cottage
Photo: © Rex
The Garden Cottage

This Garden Cottage sits within the grounds of Balmoral and was used at times by Queen Victoria for taking her breakfast and writing diaries. The monarch famously called Balmoral a "paradise in the Highlands" and wrote in her diary: "All seemed to breathe freedom and peace, and to make one forget the world and its sad turmoils."

