Inside the Queen and Prince Philip's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle

After spending the past four months isolating at Windsor Castle during the coronavirus lockdown, the Queen and Prince Philip are preparing to start their summer break in Scotland, where they will spend the next couple of months in what is one of Her Majesty's favourite places in the world, her residence Balmoral Castle.
The monarch will be accompanied by other family members during their stay, with Prince Charles and Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among the royals who typically spend time at Balmoral during the summer. However, in a change from the norm, the family will have to maintain social distancing measures throughout their visit.
Luckily, there is plenty of room for them to do so. Located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, the estate is set amid mountains, lochs and glens, and is an idyllic spot for the royals to enjoy their holidays. Her Majesty usually starts the break in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.
Members of the public have only occasionally been given glimpses inside the historic estate, which is privately owned by the royal family, unlike other residences like Buckingham Palace. However, when the Queen has hosted prestigious guests and garden parties, there have been some rare photos taken within the castle. Take a look through the gallery to see more…