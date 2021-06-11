Jennifer Aniston's $21million home is a real-life zen retreat – photos

﻿
13 Photos | Homes

The Friends star bought the home with her ex-husband in 2011

Chloe Best
Jennifer Aniston owns an incredible Bel-Air mansion which she completely renovated with her ex-husband Justin Theroux. After purchasing the minimalist home in 2011 for $21million, the Friends star reportedly enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to turn it into a cosy and zen retreat, complete with warm wooden interiors.

"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting,” Stephen told Architectural Digest.

The property boasts a huge terrace and an outdoor swimming pool, and it was even the location for Jennifer and Justin's intimate wedding in August 2015. Keep scrolling to see inside Jennifer's home, plus the former Beverly Hills house she shared with her first husband Brad Pitt

Photo: Architectural Digest

 

A video of her pet dog revealed the living area, which has dark wooden floors, a sprawling antique rug, an armchair with studded detailing, and a fireplace alcove stacked with decorative logs. The adjacent dining area features a small circular table and a couple of cushioned dining chairs.

HomeAdvisor shared a look inside the actress bedroom at her California home with a 3D floor plan. It features a double bed, sleek floor to ceiling wardrobes and neutral shades and furnishings, as well as a whole wall made out of glass. The floorplan also shows a living room suite attached to the bedroom, with two armchairs, a rug and a large green wall hanging.

Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek inside Jennifer's luxurious bathroom on the morning after the SAG Awards, showing her marble bathtub with brass taps, which opens out to the side of her garden.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's pristine garden is unbelievable

Jennifer has an incredible terrace with a glass edge and breathtaking views.

Relaxing at home before the 2020 Emmys, Jennifer took to Instagram to post a picture of her wearing her 'other mask' – a face mask, while holding a glass of champagne. The actress was photographed sitting on a grey circular cuddle seat.

 

Photo: © Custom
After starting the Emmys at the studio, Jennifer then rushed home to join other celebs who tuned in virtually. This segment showed her in what could be a home office, with dark shelves filled with books and trinkets.

 

Friends actress Jennifer was joined at her home for the virtual Golden Globes awards ceremony in 2021 by her close friend Jason Bateman. The two visible walls are covered by large bookcases, which are filled with novels, photographs and flowers, and the table has two floral displays, including one huge arrangement of tall stems.

Jennifer took part in a Q&A with her co-star Lisa Kudrow during the coronavirus pandemic, which took place from their respective homes. The Rachel Green actress was sitting in her living room on a quirky armchair, in front of an intricate wall hanging featuring gold leaf embroidery. The star has also painted the spacious area blue, the perfect colour choice for a relaxing environment.

 Jennifer's former Beverly Hills home

When she was married to Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston called this huge Beverly Hills mansion home. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Brad and Jennifer spent three years renovating the historic property when they moved in, including replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble, installing a pub and even their own private screening room.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

 

The kitchen still features the heated marble flooring installed by Brad and Jen, white tiled walls and luxurious marble worktops.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Brad and Jen installed their own screening room into their former home, which has plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

