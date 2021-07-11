﻿
The Handmaid's Tale cast's amazing homes: Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and more

They are worlds away from Gilead

The Handmaid's Tale cast's amazing homes: Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley and more
While it may be all doom and gloom in The Handmaid's Tale, in real life the cast members have the most wonderful lives, including gorgeous homes. From lead actress Elisabeth Moss through to heartthrob Max Minghella, discover where the stars of the show live…

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss plays June, the lead role in The Handmaid's Tale, and while the show's dystopian location Gilead has a very strict set of rules, Elisabeth's real-life home gladly breaks all of them!

The star's one-bedroom apartment in New York has white bookshelves lining a whole wall, and each shelf is jam-packed with various reads - clearly indicating that reading is a favourite pastime of hers although June is banned from doing it in the show.

When prepping a virtual appearance, Elisabeth took a selfie with one of her beloved cats on her lap – a relaxing pastime we are sure would be frowned upon in the totalitarian state. Her traditional living room features a large floral rug, a glass coffee table and a large antique-looking chair.

Max Minghella

Max Minghella plays June's love interest in the show, Nick Blaine, and when he's not on set he lives in Los Angeles. Max was in fact raised in North London, but he has set-up home in America now.  

The star allowed fans to see inside his home, in a space which could be an outbuilding, The wooden structure has high ceilings, a brick fireplace and a large table where Max clearly likes to work.

Max also shared a look at his couch when he snapped a picture of his adorable puppy, and the sofa has multi coloured tweed-style threads and is dressed with a cream knitted cushion.  

Samira Wiley

Samira Wiley is married to Lauren Morelli, and they welcomed their first child together in May. While it is not known where exactly they currently reside, their previous home featured on Architectural Digest, proving they have an eye for design and their current pad is just as incredible with lots of vintage furniture and chic décor.

Announcing her baby news on Instagram, Samira wrote: "Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child—our gorgeous daughter, George," Samira wrote.

"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for."

Yvonne Strahovski

Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski is married to Tim Loden and they have one son together, William, and Yvonne is currently expecting their second child.

While the star mainly shares Instagram snaps of her on-set, she did host a video interview from her Los Angeles house, revealing a glimpse inside. The spacious room is painted all white and has a large plant for decoration. Behind Yvonne is a spin bike indicating that the couple like to workout at home.

