Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's vast mansion near the Queen – photos

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex live in Bagshot Park in Surrey, which is conveniently located just 11 miles away from the Queen's home at Windsor Castle – ideal for visiting with their two children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.
In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."
Edward and Sophie moved into the property following their royal wedding in 1999, and they clearly plan to stay since The Telegraph reported that the couple extended the lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years.
The Grade II-listed building is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879 – so no wonder it is estimated to be worth £30million if it got listed on the open market. Take a look around…
The couple allowed press into their home recently, revealing their stunning light-drenched conservatory with views of their lawns. It has terracotta brick walls, a dining table, a barbeque and house plants.
