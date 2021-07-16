Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk could be set to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new neighbours since the renovations on their Montecito home are reportedly nearing completion.
The couple bought the mansion for $4.9million in 2016 and have been upgrading the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property to include 60 solar panels and an extra-large outdoor swimming pool within the two acres of land. So we imagine they'll be keen to move in once work has finished!
The Iron Man actress and TV writer already own a beautiful house in Brentwood, Los Angeles and a holiday home in the Hamptons where they got married in 2018. See inside their family homes which they share with Gwyneth's children Apple and Moses...
One of her kitchens features black floors, marble work surfaces and silver appliances, with glass cabinets offering storage for mugs, cookbooks and much more.
