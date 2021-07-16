﻿
12 Photos | Homes

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos

The actress is renovating her Montecito property

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
You're reading

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos

1/12
Next

Stacey Solomon moves new housemate into £1.2million home
Chloe Best
Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
1/12

Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk could be set to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new neighbours since the renovations on their Montecito home are reportedly nearing completion

The couple bought the mansion for $4.9million in 2016 and have been upgrading the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property to include 60 solar panels and an extra-large outdoor swimming pool within the two acres of land. So we imagine they'll be keen to move in once work has finished!

The Iron Man actress and TV writer already own a beautiful house in Brentwood, Los Angeles and a holiday home in the Hamptons where they got married in 2018. See inside their family homes which they share with Gwyneth's children Apple and Moses...

 

One of her kitchens features black floors, marble work surfaces and silver appliances, with glass cabinets offering storage for mugs, cookbooks and much more.

 

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully fledged hotel

 

Loading the player...
2/12

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses cooks at home

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
3/12

Gwyneth's dressing room features cream carpets and white cabinets where she hung her blazer. With plenty of natural light, it's the perfect spot to get ready.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

She shared a glimpse inside her dressing room as she got glammed up for an outing, offering a peek at her amazing stash of beauty products in the background.

 

SEE: Show-stopping celebrity walk-in wardrobes

 

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
5/12

As she meditated inside one of her homes, the actress inadvertently showed off the herringbone floors and white sofas of the lounge.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
6/12

Another sitting area features a very large cream sofa, a black coffee table and two black curved armchairs in keeping with the monochrome vibe.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

The actress' living room is flawless. The all-white room has marble flooring and a wall-mounted television opposite the sofa. A decorative rug and open log-burning fireplace keep the room cosy for a "lazy Saturday" like Gwyneth and Brad were enjoying here.

MORE: 28 of the most beautiful celebrity living rooms

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her office as she posed with her friend Reese Witherspoon's new book on Instagram. The mum-of-two stood in front of a large wooden bookcase that she has filled with an array of books, ornaments and framed family photos, including one of herself and Brad.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

The garden at one of Gwyneth's homes has a huge trampoline where her children Apple and Moses can play with their friends. A staircase leads up to an elevated patio area, and there is also a large, perfectly-manicured lawn.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

Gwyneth also has her own private swimming pool, which has a slide, sun loungers and seating around it, creating a great space for the actress and her family to relax and enjoy their downtime together.

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

The playroom at Gwyneth's Hamptons home was transformed by The Home Edit in 2017. Apple and Moses' toys were divided into zones with different categories for reading, games, arts, crafts and science – we wonder how long it stayed this neat!

 

READ: Julianne Hough's breathtaking LA home after split from Brooks Laich

 

Gwyneth Paltrow's stunning homes amid house renovation near Prince Harry – photos
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

Gwyneth enlisted the professional organisers to overhaul her pantry, too. All of her ingredients and food supplies have been displayed in glass jars and wicker baskets, making it easy for the actress to find what she needs and cook for her family.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.