Olly Alexander's lowkey London home with his two cats is nothing like you'd imagine

As one of our most flamboyant popstars, you might imagine that Olly Alexander lives in a house as exuberant as he is, but the UK Eurovision entry keeps his London home surprisingly lowkey.

Olly, who rose to fame in Years and Years, lives in trendy East London neighbourhood Stoke Newington, sharing his home with his two cats, Sprite and Fanta. He previously joked to ES Magazine: "I've lived alone for the past couple of years. I'm single, so I can have gentleman callers finally."

The Eurovision star gave fans a glimpse into his bachelor pad in the BBC documentary, Olly Alexander's Road to Eurovision '24, with candid interviews taking place in his living room.

© Instagram Olly's cat Fanta leads a life of luxury

A far cry from his colourful, feathery and glittery stage outfit, Olly's décor is what you might expect from a single 33-year-old, with an IKEA sofa, scratched by his feline friends, complete with a couple of cosy throws and a lap table that allows him to work – and eat – from his couch. He also has a Dyson fan in the corner.

The It's a Sin actor has added a patterned rug to his wooden floor, and his pets clearly have the run of the place, with several cat towers to keep them occupied. Photos uploaded to his Instagram see Sprite climbing Olly's leaning shelves, which are adorned with trailing plants and crystals, while fairy lights are wrapped around his doors.

© Instagram Sprite climbing Olly's leaning shelves

Olly also granted viewers a look into his kitchen which features orange tiles, and two coffee machines – one drip percolator and one pod machine – he clearly knows his coffee!

© BBC Olly treated fans to a glimpse inside his kitchen

Fanta and Sprite are catered to in the kitchen too, with a cat food dispenser in the corner, offering them dried biscuits.

Watch the clip below to see inside Olly's home…

Though Olly has been in the spotlight for over a decade, he's relatable when it comes to money, keeping his home basic and even sharing that the last thing he Googled was, "What is the council tax in Hackney?" – a valid concern!

© Getty Olly Alexander lives in East London

One thing he does treat himself to is fancy laundry detergent, revealing he relies on fragrance brand Le Labo for "divine-smelling things," adding: "If you want to splash out, wash your sheets in its Santal detergent!"

Here's hoping Olly's home is the perfect sanctuary for him to retire to amid the Eurovision madness!