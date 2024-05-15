Wendy Williams' $4.5 million NYC apartment sold at a loss amid battle with aphasia and FTD

Wendy Williams and her family are making some changes amid her devastating battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Earlier this year, the former talk show host revealed her diagnosis for the first time, and later shared: "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming."

Now, as she continues to focus on her health, she has let go of her luxe Manhattan penthouse.

Records obtained by the New York Post reveal that Wendy, by way of her guardian, has officially sold her Financial District apartment, which she owned for just shy of three years.

The 2,400 square foot residence overlooked the Hudson River from its expansive terrace, and though it was initially purchased for $4.5 million, it was sold last week at a loss, reportedly for $3.75 million.

The apartment has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and features floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors across its two floors, plus the building itself includes a fitness center, sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, and 60-foot lap pool.

© Instagram Wendy filmed her talk show from the FiDi apartment during the pandemic

Wendy has been under a financial guardianship since 2022, when her bank, Wells Fargo, claimed through a New York court that she was an "incapacitated person" and the "victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

At the time, her attorney La'Shawn Thomas told The Hollywood Reporter: "Wendy doesn't agree with a financial guardian being appointed," adding: "If it's the court's intention to have one appointed over her affairs for the long haul, she definitely isn't going to accept that."

© Getty The former talk show host retreated from the spotlight in 2022

Wendy gave insight into her experience with both the guardianship, which is managed by Sabrina Morrissey, as well as FTD and aphasia in a two-part documentary on Lifetime titled Where Is Wendy Williams. In it, she said: "I have no money, and I'm going to tell you something… If it happens to me, it could happen to you."

The beloved internet personality isn't the only celebrity to be battling with FTD, nor to be placed under a conservatorship. In 2022, Bruce Willis' family, which included ex-wife Demi Moore and wife Emma Heming Willis, revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia, and later shared he received a more accurate FTD diagnosis. Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes, The Blind Side subject Michael Oher, Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson, and Jay Leno's wife Mavis are other stars who have been placed under conservatorships for reasons relating to their finances or mental health.