Princess Beatrice's stepson's funky bedroom could be a toy shop as he marks big milestone

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were not on parenting duties for his son Wolfie this weekend, as he was pictured enjoying a special milestone with his mother Dara Huang.

Wolfie, whose real name is Christopher 'Woolf', splits his time between his father's Cotswolds home with Beatrice and their daughter Sienna, and his mother's rented Kensington property. Fans got an access-all-areas look inside the latter as Wolfie enjoyed his first sleepover with his friends in London.

© Instagram

The little boy, eight, and his two friends were pictured lounging around in his Minecraft-themed bedroom, which had enough toys to open a toy shop. As well as a double bed, a single mattress had been set up on the white wooden floorboards for the sleepover, next to Minecraft and Pokemon pillows, giant teddy bears, toy cranes and more.

"Wolfie's first sleepover… we are still alive," Dara joked in the caption. It's not the first time the architect and interior designer has shown off Wolfie's bedroom; Dara revealed his unique walls as she discussed their unusual sleeping arrangements in April.

The eight-year-old has a Minecraft-themed bedroom

"That was fun now time for bed. I sleep with my son in his Minecraft room, it's so comfy," she confessed next to a selfie taken in Wolfie's mirrored wardrobes, which sat next to a full bookshelf.

In keeping with the three-dimensional world, the room has green squares at the bottom to mimic grass, while the top is ombre sky blue with white blocks for clouds.

Before Wolfie and his friends had gone to sleep at the weekend, they lounged outside on the garden furniture, safe in the knowledge that the area was shrouded in privacy thanks to the giant potted trees and tall fences.

© Instagram Dara also showed off her private garden

While she has perfected her interiors, Dara admitted to House Beautiful that she does not have as much space outside to finetune her gardening skills.

"I love gardening, even though I have no backyard. My flat also faces north, so I tend to kill the trees inside. I am, however, huge on plants. I think that everyone needs a plant in their house. Add a spike light from Amazon, it will give you such incredible ambience, it's wonderful," she said.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo co-parent his son Wolfie

Dara's home largely follows a neutral colour scheme, but she has a few bolder pieces peppered throughout – including one sentimental piece of artwork by her creative son.

When Aucoot asked about her favourite part of her home, she replied: "I think it would be the painting that my son painted. He’s been painting with me since he was three years old, and it’s a piece I did with him. I’ve always loved painting and always found it very therapeutic.

"Over lockdown, I put canvases in my home and I gave him a paintbrush and a piece of charcoal to see what he’d do, and he just went for it, with no fear. I loved that. Adults think so hard about what we’re going to do but kids just go at it, fearlessly, with their creativity. I just love that.

"So, we started doing more artwork together and there’s a huge painting that’s two canvases on the main wall which I painted then he added to."

