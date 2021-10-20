Gordon and Tana Ramsay's three jaw-dropping homes revealed

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Gordon and Tana Ramsay's transatlantic property portfolio is insane – photos
-
18 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed
-
Gordon Ramsay shares a look inside his three houses in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall
2019 is already off to an exciting start for the Ramsay family, following the news that Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana are expecting their fifth child...
-
The Hit List's Rochelle Humes' home with Marvin belongs in Hollywood - inside
-
16 unbelievable royal living rooms: Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and more