﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool

The Voice stars have statement interiors

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
You're reading

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool

1/8
Next

Kate Middleton's mother Carole's festive home decor is stunning – and starts at £5
Rachel Avery
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
1/8

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might have tied the knot at Blake's rustic Oklahoma ranch, but the couple also own a stunning modern mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt.

Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home offers 13,000 square feet of living space and features a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

The Voice judges share their home with Gwen's three children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and it is decorated with bold prints. Take a look around…

 

Gwen appeared to share a look inside her living area at Christmas when she posted a photo of her decorated tree positioned on a zebra-patterned carpet in front of the window. A framed picture of one of her children hung on the wall in the background.

 

MORE: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's secluded wedding ranch

Loading the player...
2/8

WATCH: Gwen reveals her never-ending staircase

At Christmas time, Gwen revealed the seemingly never-ending staircase at her gorgeous home. As she waltzed up the stairs, adding festive decorations, fans could see the star's impressive hall.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
3/8

Singer Gwen showed off another room in her home decorated with monochrome marble. When filming a video for her fans, the star gave a peek inside what could be a small snug area. As well as a television set mounted on the wall, there is a fireplace underneath and a free-standing mirror in the corner.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
4/8

During a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview, No Doubt star Gwen gave viewers a look inside her quirky decor. The panelled walls are covered in snake print wallpaper and she has accessorised the room with baby pink candles and flowers.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
5/8

Gwen has shown off her immaculate kitchen in various social media posts. While filming a TikTok video, her loyal fans were able to see inside her marble-clad cooking space. The monochrome marble wall is the most striking feature, and it is complemented by a large stainless steel extractor fan. The hit-maker also has wooden cupboards and a large kitchen island in the middle of the room.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's never-before-seen engagement picture is completely unexpected

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
6/8

From another angle, followers could see the kitchen's panelled wall – which is possibly where the star's fridge and freezer are cleverly concealed. She also gave a closer look at her range oven, with modern stainless-steel finish.

GALLERY: The best celebrity kitchens you need to see

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
7/8

Gwen and Blake's kitchen space continues into another adjoining room where they have a breakfast bar area and cupboards filled with crockery. The popstar had temporarily used it as a dressing room, adding a brimming rail of clothes to film a fun video for Instagram.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

The star has even shared an Instagram video from inside the bedroom of her LA pad, and in the process, she revealed a huge portrait of her fiancé Blake upon the wall. The black and white piece is a statement feature – and a clear declaration of her love for him.

 

SEE: Private celebrity bedrooms revealed

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

﻿
You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back