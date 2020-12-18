Gwen Stefani decorates never-ending staircase inside $13.2million home She is making it feel like Christmas!

Gwen Stefani is getting ready for Christmas and that means it's time to decorate her home!

The Voice judge shared a sneak peek inside her beautiful $13.2million home and even her super-long staircase is spectacular.

Gwen got festive as she decorated with gold bows and green garlands that cascaded down the bannister of her stairs.

The star wowed in a tight-red outfit which fans couldn’t get enough of either.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shares glimpse inside her unbelievable LA home

"I love those pants," wrote one follower, while another demanded: "Where do I buy those pants? I need them."

Gwen's decorations are decidedly tame considering her edgy sense of style which is also showcased in her quirky home decor.

The singer recently gave fans a brief virtual tour of her kitchen and the modern decor was amazing.

Gwen has been getting glam for Christmas

Gwen has a black and white theme running through her home but adds many a touch of colour and clashing patterns throughout.

She's also a big fan of animal print and proved it with her snakeskin wallpaper in one of her living rooms.

The home - which she shared with her fiancé, Blake Shelton, and her three sons, Apollo, six, Zuma, 12, and Kingston, 14 - is situated in the Encino neighbourhood of LA and sits on a hilltop with beautiful views.

It's a huge three-storey house which spans 13,000 square feet and boasts a beautiful swimming pool, home theater and a backyard cabana too.

Gwen and her contestant Carter Rubin just won The Voice

Gwen and Blake bought the home together after each selling a property.

It will be their marital home as the couple got engaged in October and are making plans for when they can walk down the aisle.

Gwen and her family will likely celebrate Christmas together in LA so that the boys can also spend time with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, who also lives nearby.

