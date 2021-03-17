Gwen Stefani spills about ranch life with fiancé Blake Shelton The No Doubt star and her fiancé Blake locked down in the country

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton split their time between their incredible $13million pad in Los Angeles and Blake's Oklahoma country house – and the Hollaback Girl singer has opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what it was like for a city dweller to spend quarantine on the ranch.

Gwen talked about "manning the house" in terms of the chores, going on to say: "I was cooking, I was cleaning, doing laundry, home schooling."

The family did find time for some fun too though, embracing the wildlife on their doorstep. "We found a baby armadillo and we found baby hawks," she explained. The star even took on gardening tasks by chopping down trees, reporting: "Everything you can think of, we did it."

The vast 1300-acre estate, named Ten Point Ranch, features a number of ponds, as well as a horse barn. Inside, the home has four bedrooms, and fans have seen small glimpses of its cosy interior via Instagram.

Gwen opened up about her home life on The Ellen Show

Rumours have circulated that this countryside bolthole may be the location for the stars' upcoming nupitals, after they got engaged in October 2020. The reason for this speculation stems from the fact that their engagement announcement photograph was inside a chapel that's supposedly positioned on site.

The couple announced their proposal from Blake's gorgeous home

Plus, another favourable explanation for this being their wedding backdrop of choice is that Gwen has previously gushed about how much she loves the property and its country surroundings - and her three sons adore it too.

The Ellen Show interview was conducted from Gwen's LA home though, which, according to Dirt, is a house the couple purchased together in 2020 for a cool $13million.

The ranch has a four-bedroom home that has homey interiors

The incredible property is located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley and has 13,000 square feet of living space, a home theatre, an outdoor pool and an outdoor kitchen area.

Country singer Blake also owns a home near Lake Texoma, Oklahoma, which features a recording studio.

