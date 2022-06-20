Gwen Stefani's huge tribute inside wild home with Blake Shelton will leave you stunned

Gwen Stefani lives with her husband Blake Shelton and her three children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, seven – and you should see their amazing lounge!

MORE: Gwen Stefani confirms she is returning to The Voice with Blake Shelton

The mother-of-three shared a video to her Instagram feed, which featured Blake play fighting with her youngest son Apollo. While many fans poured over the "precious" video, it was their impressive living space which caught our attention, particularly the giant portrait of one of her sons as a baby which is hanging up on the wall.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Gwen Stefani's bold living room at family home

The room has a large marble-clad fireplace with a television mounted on it and there is a bold zebra-print rug on the floor. Two statement black-and-white tub chairs can also been seen as well as clashing curtains.

It's not the first time that fans have been treated to a look inside The Voice stars' stunning $13million mansion in Los Angeles.

Gwen has a bold and beautiful bedroom

The statement interiors continue in the couple's private bedroom where they have a multi-coloured four-poster bed in the centre of the room which grabs all of the attention.

The bed has been styled with coordinating pillows in the same geometric print as the frame and there's a snake print rug on the floor, matching the snake print panelled walls behind the bed. The couple's bedside tables look like works of art with a large sculpture light sitting on top of a black cabinet.

READ: Gwen Stefani treats lookalike teen niece to a makeover

WOW: Gwen Stefani films never-ending ranch with Blake Shelton - and wow

Fans adore their private space, particularly the amazing bed. "That BED!!! I love it. Can you please show it again in slow-mo so I can get a better look?" asked one. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

The family have a second home in Oklahoma which is worlds away from this one. The 1,000 acre ranch is a place where they can go to escape the city.

The couple also have a country ranch

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, Blake admitted that his stepsons took a bit of time to adjust to country life.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.