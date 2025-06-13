How the summer solstice will affect your star sign - including a big 'change' coming

This year, the summer solstice will fall on Saturday 21 June – giving us the longest period of daylight in the year, and marking the true beginning of summer for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere.

As the beginning of a new phase of the year, the summer solstice symbolises new beginnings and great change.

Polina Arutiunian, an astrologer at spiritual guidance platform Nebula, says: "The ancient Sumerians began planting during the summer solstice – a time that symbolises new beginnings.

"Today, the summer is a time when we plant the seeds of things we want to grow. Around 21 June, certain areas of our lives may become more significant, so it's important to pay attention to what begins to unfold."

© Getty Images The summer solstice is the longest day of each year, falling between 20 and 22 June

Scroll down to find out what's in store for you this time, according to your zodiac sign…

Aries

Polina states that the Aries among us might find themselves more focussed on their emotional state, domestic life, or family. "This is the perfect time to make changes in your home, relationships with family members, or even your living situation," she says, noting that the change could also give rise to "deep-seated fears and emotions" to work through.

© Getty Images For an Aries, it may be a good time to focus on the family

Taurus

Meanwhile, new beginnings in communication are on the horizon for Taurus people. She notes: "This transit could bring up heartfelt conversations that will mark the start of a new cycle. Try to avoid arguments on this day, so you can build a foundation of harmonious energy for the future."

Gemini

For Geminis, a financial new beginning, either earning or saving more, will come. Polina encourages: "Try to bring as much balance and comfort to this area of life as possible, and avoid overspending or making risky financial decisions."

Cancer

According to Polina, Cancers will thrive on the summer solstice: "All your actions could lead to a new beginning for the next six months, so make sure you approach it with confidence. It's a great time to start a new project, take on new work, or make a change to your appearance."

© Getty Images Leos might want to think about taking some time to self-reflect

Leo

Equally, it's a "magical time" for Leos, she says, noting that hidden feelings and wishes may arise, potentially even from the past. She encourages deep self-reflection and separating true desires from illusions, as well as urging people to be guided by dreams without trying to force them into reality.

Virgo

Future goals should be at the forefront of a Virgo's mind. Polina advises: "The most beneficial practice for you will be writing down all your plans for the next six months – this is your way to start a new cycle."

Libra

Libras will see a new beginning in their career, public image, or growing ambitions. The astrology expert notes: "This is a time to manifest a work promotion, your dream job, or even an opportunity to immigrate – manifest broadly, and don’t limit yourself.

© Getty Images A work promotion may be on the horizon for the Libras out there

Scorpio

Scorpios might see some major changes in belief, Polina says. "The Sun highlights the importance of higher education, your views, and values, and may even challenge them through emotional situations," she continues. "No matter what, remember what you stand for."

Saggitarius

For a Saggitarius, it might be time to shift focus on what you need to change, especially when it comes to business, work projects, or partnerships. The astrologer urges: "Don't be afraid to invite deeper transformations into your life."

Capricorn

A Capricorn may focus on serious relationships, marriage or even a type of competition, according to Polina: "You can definitely manifest these things, or observe how new connections come into your life."

© Getty Images Some signs might want to start thinking about moving their relationships forward

Aquarius

On the other hand, Aquarius signs may need to pay some closer attention to their daily routines, health and habits to work towards a better mental state. The astrology expert states that it's a "good time" to shake up your routine and start a new discipline or responsibility, like taking care of a pet.

Pisces

Last, but certainly not least, is the Pisces, who may experience a brand new cycle beginning to form in their lives, perhaps even a new romance. Polina concludes: "It's a great time to start an artistic project, become more public, or even begin planning for children.

"However, make sure these experiences have the potential to grow into something meaningful and fulfilling."