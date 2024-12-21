Prince Harry 'facing some decisions about his role in life' in 2025 - exclusive

This year has seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pursue more of their solo ventures, and according to royal astrologer, Debbie Frank, Prince Harry will come to a crossroads in 2025.

"As the rebellious planet Uranus is due to hover over Harry's destiny point in 2025 he's facing some decisions about his role in life, where he wants to be and what matters for him personally," Debbie says.

"All issues that are not easily settled and he could veer back and forth trying to find the answers. He wants to do something different and break with what's expected of him.

"This maverick energy makes for a degree of disruption and unsettlement. With this aspect he could also be the recipient of change that is thrust upon him."

January marks five years since Harry and Meghan announced their shock decision to step back as senior royals. In that time, they've carved out a new life in Montecito, Santa Barbara, bought their first family home and expanded their family with the birth of Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

That half a decade has also seen the couple sign deals with Netflix, which saw the release of their headline making docuseries, followed by Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, in 2023.

The Duke also marked his 40th birthday in September, in which he shared his excitement about the milestone with the BBC, after saying he felt "anxious about 30".

But Debbie says spring will be a turning point for Harry.

"Neptune isn't helping to stabilise matters as he's in a mid-life transition which entices him with dreams he wishes to fulfil," she says. "In March, sensible Saturn gives a reality check which helps him to define, structure and clarify his personal life. The accompanying Virgo eclipsed Full Moon on March 14th falls very close to his son and intensifies the need to do the right thing and be true to himself."

While Harry made a transatlantic dash to see his father in the UK in February after learning of the King's cancer diagnosis, there has been little rapprochement between father and son since then.

The Duke's court case against the Home Office over a decision to downgrade his security following his departure from the UK has also put Charles in a difficult position.

And despite both attending their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk over the summer, Harry and his brother, Prince William, did not exchange words.

On the Duke's relationship with the royal family, Debbie says: "On May 12 the Scorpio Full Moon opposite Harry's own Moon brings up his issues with both his father and brother. Discussions about his place in the grand scheme of things could be part and parcel of this."

She adds: "Late July positions Mars on his Sun and Harry will be putting himself out there. Late September/early October and again in December Jupiter is in his orbit, enhancing his confidence and self-esteem."

