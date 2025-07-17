Mercury stations Retrograde soon – this sign will be impacted the most

It's that time of year! Mercury is once again stationing retrograde. And some signs will be impacted more than others.

Mercury stations retrograde four times a year for about three weeks. Mercury, the planet closest to the sun, rules communication, travel and technology. During retrogrades, we can expect these things to be disrupted.

Today, Mercury is starting retrograde in Leo. Keep reading to find out which sign will be impacted the most and how your sign should prepare.

What sign will be most affected?

© Getty Images There are 12 zodiac signs

According to the Astrologer Heather Roan Robbins, M.Th, the sign most likely to feel the impacts of this Mercury retrograde is Leo.

"Leo's are more likely to [experience] communication breakdowns, higher levels of self-doubt, and revisiting past relationship challenges," Heather explained.

During this time, Heather says Leos should "take [things] slow" and "take an additional pause before you commit to something or send an email."

© Getty Images Leo sand Aquariuses will be impacted by this retrograde

"Mercury retrograde is not something to be afraid of," Heather assures. "It's something to use wisely, the old astrological adage is anything that begins RE, remember, re-edit, rebuild, rediscover, return, revisit, and reconnect, all work well under Mercury retrograde."

Famous Leos who may be impacted

Leo is the sign of the sun and is the sign of many of our favorite celebrities. Some A-listers who could be impacted by this retrograde are Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Ben Affleck.

© Getty Images Ben's birthday is August 15, 1972

What other signs should be weary?

While Leos should be on highest alert, they aren't the only ones who will feel the impacts of Mercury retrograde. Fixed signs, or the signs that represent the middle of each season, may feel some challenges during this time too.

The fixed signs are Aquarius, Taurus, Scorpio, and, no surprise, Leo. Because fixed signs are often known for their stubbornness and intensity, they should make sure to try and relax during this time, especially if they find themselves doubting their identity.

According to astrology expert Jessie Hutter, "Mercury retrograde might mess with [Taurus'] sense of stability. Expect a few routine shake ups like lost keys, late deliveries or tech glitches. Slow down, stay grounded and remember it will pass. Not everything needs to be fixed."

Other signs that will feel impacts are Gemini and Virgo. Mercury is the ruling planet of these two signs, so during this time, communication could be slow. Geminis and Virgos may experience some disarray in their workplaces.

Jessi says that for Geminis: "People will misunderstand your texts and you might forget entire conversations. Your usual quick wit and bubbly energy might feel a bit foggy. Try not to jump to conclusions or over-explain."

"[For Virgos], think missed appointments, traffic jams," Jessie continued. "Instead of spiraling, think of it as an opportunity to loosen your grip on perfection a little."

How to get through Mercury retrograde

© Getty Images Mercury goes retrograde 4 times a year

Mercury retrograde is a fact of life. We experience them four times a year whether we want to or not. So, it's important to remain positive when chaos ensues.

"Introspection is a powerful Mercury retrograde pastime," says Heather. "Make a conscious effort to get out of your own perspective and into others' for breadth before coming to conclusions."