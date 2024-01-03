Why marriage is 'not in the cards' for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce according to an expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance may have been the talk of the town for the last four months but despite rumors of engagement rings and moves to Kansas City, celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman think fans may Need To Calm Down, as their coming 2024 is one of adventure and fulfillment, rather than wedding planning.

"Taylor's relationship will go from strength to strength, but there’s no indication of her settling down and starting to plan a wedding," says Inbaal, revealing that the 34-year-old has the ‘XIV Art’ Tarot card, which is the Sagittarius card.

© Instagram Travis has been dating Taylor since summer 2023

The card also hints at a year "full of travel, colors, noise, fun and adventure," making it a fitting card for the performer who will take her Eras tour worldwide.

For Kansas City Chief star Travis, his year will be one of wisdom and peace as he received the 'II High Priestess' card.

"There are no major changes around his career, and he’ll do his best to support his famous girlfriend,' says Inbaal, adding: "The idea of marriage will occur to him, but he’s more in love with the idea of marriage than Taylor is."

Taylor and Travis, both 34, met in July or August 2023, after the NFL star attended her July concert at Arrowhead Stadium. Later that week he revealed on his podcast New Heights that he had wanted to meet the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer after the show and give her a friendship bracelet he had made with his phone number on it.

“If you’re up on [your] Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them [while] there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he shared with listeners. So it came as a shock to fans when she made an appearance at his game on Sunday September 24, before they hard launched in October when he flew to Argentina to see her perform, where she changed the lyrics to 'Karma,' singing: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

© Kansas City Star Donna Kelce, left, mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches the game with Taylor

A video later caught her running off stage into his arms where they kissed.

In December, Taylor broke her silence in an interview with Time magazine, revealing that they two had "started hanging out right after" his podcast episode, meaning the couple “actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she quipped.

The public nature of the romance has surprised fans, however, as she notoriously enjoyed a private relationship for over six years with British actor Joe Alwyn.

Despite revealing in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana that she and Joe "decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private," she has recently insinuated that the pair may have split over that choice, telling Time: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”