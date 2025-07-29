Astrologer reveals little-known birth chart placement that reveals your 'suppressed' personality

When it comes to astrology, there are some universal basics. Like, your sun sign denotes who you are at your core, your rising sign depicts the way you present to the world, and your moon sign reveals your emotional self.

While these are powerful tools to help you understand yourself better, if you want to delve into the deeper parts of your birth chart, then you need to be looking at your Lilith and Chiron placements.

What is a Lilith placement?

A Lilith placement, also known as a Black Moon Lilith, tells us about our shadow selves. While your sun sign represents who you are at your core, your Lilith sign can reveal the secret and suppressed aspects of your personality.

"Lilith is the short name for Black Moon Lilith, the lunar apogee, the dark side of the Moon. It’s not an actual planet or mass in the sky, but a calculated point," Astrologer KJ Atlas explains to HELLO!

© NurPhoto via Getty Images Your Lilith placement can reveal 'supressed' parts of yourself

"This is the wild, raw, untamed feminine part of each of us. Lilith often shows up to represent marginalised folks. It speaks to our primal instincts, repressed desires, and the parts of ourselves we've been taught to suppress or exile to be 'palatable'. Lilith shows what parts of us were rejected or shamed, often in childhood or through cultural conditioning."

"You can find Lilith on the chart by looking for the little crescent moon with a cross underneath."

Depending on what house and sign your Lilith is found in, this placement can tell you a lot about your inner rebel and even your secret fears.

© Getty Images What sign and house your Lilith is found in can reveal a lot about your secret fears

For example, if your Lilith is in Sagittarius in the fifth house, it might mean that in the past, you've been punished or shamed for being bold and creative. Or, perhaps you were made to feel 'too dramatic,' 'too much,' or attention-seeking.

Identifying where you've been suppressed using your Lilith placements can be a transformational tool for reclaiming your power.

What is a Chiron placement?

Another powerful placement in your chart is Chiron, which is a minor planet (or a comet, technically) that shows where you carry a soul-deep wound.

Essentially, it’s the area of your birthchart that can feel like poking a deep bruise.

© Getty Images Chiron is a comet that can reveal soul-deep wounds

"As opposed to Lilith, Chiron is all about healing. It's a tiny celestial body that takes up residence between Saturn and Uranus, and in mythology, Chiron was a wise but wounded centaur who became a healer and teacher," KJ explains.

"In astrology, your Chiron placement indicates your most profound emotional wounds, generally the ones that tend to originate early in life and aren't always explainable.

© Getty Images Chiron can also reveal where there's room for incredible transformation

"It's where you might feel 'not enough' but also where you're capable of incredible transformation, not only for yourself, but for others."

So, if, for example, your Chiron placement is in Cancer in the tenth house, your core wound may be around care. You may have been told your emotions were 'too much' or you've had experiences being emotionally abandoned and unseen.