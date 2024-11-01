5 wardrobe staples every woman in her 60s needs

I've always loved fashion, or rather, my own version of it.

I never really went for designer labels or anything particularly sexy. Instead, I had a quirky take on fashion and could often be found in bow ties, men's tailoring, and vintage items which could be found in abundance in the 1980s.

In 1984 I finally started earning decent money and I was able to splash out more and I discovered the wonderful world of Ralph Lauren.

Glynis loved masculine tailoring

This brand truly resonated with me as many of the pieces had a vintage feel with beautiful lace, lots of velvets and silk, mixed with clean lines and immaculate tailoring. The best of tradition with a sharp, well-cut edge.

Around this time, I also visited the made-to-measure showrooms of Catherine Walker, who crafted clothes for Princess Diana. Catherine was completely hands-on and made a couple of wonderful dresses for me that I wore on the red carpet.

She also made me a floor-length navy, velvet cape with a high stand-up collar to wear over the evening dresses. It was wonderfully dramatic and something that could only have been worn in the 1980s.

Glynis loved 80s drama

My changing style

Now that I am vintage myself, I wouldn't dream of wearing it. Now, I prefer clean, modern lines.

At 68, I opt for lovely fabrics and a good cut makes all the difference. I admire flouncy, frilly, and oversized clothes on others and think they look truly wonderful, but it just doesn't work on me.

Baggy and oversized is completely frumpy on me. Waisted clothes are unflattering and a busy, frilly look just swamps me. However, put a beautifully cut jacket, a fitted silk or cotton shirt or some nicely cut trousers on me and I feel sleek and comfortable.

© Getty Glynis likes to wear classic staples

In my youth, I always seemed to be shopping with some big event in mind. I never really bothered with casual or everyday clothes which meant I had nothing nice to wear on a day-to-day basis.

Now, I shop very differently. My focus is entirely on the day-to-day clothes, the layering, the staples that you can add to or dress up a bit. I have found this to be the key to having a stylish and flexible wardrobe that can take you from a morning meeting to brunch to dinner.

A new take on smart

The truth is, very few events are that smart anymore. For fancy dinners, I have a selection of lovely tops or a beaded jacket and other pieces to add to what I'm wearing. Plus, of course, shoes and jewellery can add glamour to any outfit.

A pair of kitten heels or gorgeous heeled sandals with your trousers change the look completely. I add some beautiful sparkly or dangly earrings, a statement necklace or even a silk scarf knotted around your neck, and you have entered the glamour zone.

© Getty Glynis knows the value of smart tailoring

Designer v high street

I don't believe you have to spend a fortune to look good. Designer clothes are hugely expensive and really are for the few who can afford them. The high street today is a fashion mecca and it's never been easier to dress well for a relatively small amount.

Zara changed everything for me. I have loads of items from there, where the average price of a piece of clothing is £29.99. If an item is pure wool, cotton, linen or silk, then you're likely to spend a bit more but it's well worth it. A quality fabric really does make a difference.

In fact, I have often worn Zara on the red carpet. Last season I bought a satin silk, hot pink suit. The jacket was nicely cut with prominent padded shoulders but had a big sash to be tied into a bow at the back which I didn't like. I took it to my tailor who removed it and slightly altered the jacket to make it fit perfectly. I then wore it to a ball and got a load of compliments.

© Getty Glynis loves her statement pink suit

Rod Stewart loved my jacket so much that he insisted on taking photos of it so he could have one made!

Rod Stewart loves Glynis' pink blazer

I mix it up my wardrobe by shopping in mid-range priced shops, where I get well-cut trousers and jackets. One of my favourites is royally-approved ME+EM.

I discovered the brand soon after they opened when hardly anybody knew about them. Their specialty was brilliantly cut, comfortable trousers and layering tops. Shirts designed to go under jumpers or waistcoats or cropped jackets.

They quickly became the best kept secret of fashion editors and a staple in the wardrobe of the royal family.

Their prices have crept up, but I still get a few items each season. I just shop a bit more strategically with them now and look out for their brilliant sales where there is many a bargain to be had.

My wardrobe staples

There are certain items that I consider to be a must in any wardrobe. The staples that you can dress up or down and that you can wear every day.

1. Jeans

Everyone needs a fabulous pair of jeans in their wardrobe. The focus should be on the shape and cut that suits you. I no longer like tight jeans as I want to be comfortable while looking stylish.

I recently found a great pair that are flared and have a stripe down the side from Wyse. They are comfortable and every time I wear them, I get compliments.

Glynis' favourite jeans are from Wyse

The denim side stripe is a winner. Jeans are surely the most versatile clothing ever invented. They can be completely casual and can also be very dressy. I love to wear a glam top and jacket with my jeans and have worn this to many a dinner, party or event.

2. A crisp white shirt

A crisp white, cotton shirt is an absolute must that can be worn with so many things. It'll go with any pair of trousers in your wardrobe.

Tucked into a pair of jeans or tan cargo pants, with a nice belt and you are casual but chic. Throw a cardigan over your shoulders or add a tweed jacket or a silk scarf round your neck. The choices are endless.

I have a layering white shirt from ME+EM, designed to lie nicely under a jumper and is just the right length for the bottom of the shirt to poke out.

3. A tailored jacket

A slightly oversized black tailored jacket is one of the most useful items you can have. Even though oversized is not usually a good look on me, I make an exception for this. It's important that it's the right amount of oversized. I found one at Arket a couple of seasons ago and it's very flattering. Great with jeans, black trousers, over a dress or a skirt.

4. Ankle boots

A pair of black ankle boots with a small heel are a great addition to any wardrobe. I found mine at Office and they cost under £100.

5. Neutral cashmere

A beautiful cashmere sweater in grey, camel or black will always look good and is great to wear with a dressy skirt. I love mixing smart with casual and also mixing textures.

Zara sometimes do cashmere, but if not try Massimo Dutti, who, even though a bit more expensive than Zara, still do great clothes at the lower priced end of the mid-range brands.

Completing the outfit

To these staples, I add bits and pieces to make an outfit more glam. I'm always on the lookout for a beautiful top to wear in the evening or a statement necklace.

I have a beautiful black cropped, beaded jacket from ME+EM (one of their more expensive items that my husband bought for a birthday). It's a classic that will never date. I might wear a silk satin shirt underneath or a fitted gold top. And, as in my hot pink Zara suit, I do sometimes go for colour in a big way.

Fashion is all about enjoying yourself and having fun while making yourself feel good. If something is right, you will feel comfortable and confident.

