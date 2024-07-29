I pushed myself out of my comfort zone and attended the Olympics Opening Ceremony aged 70

Despite being the lucky recipient of a free ticket for the opening ceremony of Paris 2024, I must admit, as a 70 year old, to worrying about the details.

The security risks, transport from the suburbs, the physicality required to stand for hours, the proximity of toilets (very important at 70), the weather and not knowing the zone I had been allocated along the Seine... the list of concerns was long. However, I decided I had to embrace this once in a lifetime experience.

© Jan Thomas Despite being apprehensive about the logistics, Jan Thomas has no regrets about watching the Olympics Opening Ceremony. She even spotted Lady Gaga rehearsing (pictured)

The excitement grew as I set off for a viewing zone near where the armada of boats carrying the athletes would start. Two hours in a queue to access the zone paid off as I found myself right at the front, able to lean on a barrier. And, believe me, this was a godsend.

The ceremony kicked off with bleu/blanc/rouge fireworks on the first bridge then it was 5 hours of flag waving, cheering and chanting as the athletes sailed down the Seine like conquering heroes.

A big screen showed us the events further along the river which showcased the beauty of Paris, its monuments, history and culture. Meanwhile, the heavens had opened and we all got thoroughly drenched (my bra is still drying out).

© Jan Thomas Jan and husband Al getting into the Olympics joie de vivre despite the long wait

Obviously, I missed a great deal but would catch up later on TV. So, was it worth it? Oui bien sur! The stars of the ceremony, the athletes, had passed right in front of me, but after them, the other 'stars' were all around me and in the crowds all along the river. They were soaked to the bone, but nothing could dampen their spirit.

They enthusiastically welcomed every boat. They were joyful, welcoming, appreciative, positive, fun, fizzing with energy and brimming with pride. I will always remember their joie de vivre.

© Getty I decided I had to embrace this once in a lifetime experience, says Jan

Most of those around me were French and their rendering of 'La Marseillaise' singing along with the professional on top of the Grand Palais made me cry and not because it was out of synch, which unfortunately it was, but because it was sung with such fierce pride and emotion.

I witnessed the best of humanity that day. Faster, Higher, Stronger is the original Olympic motto and now Paris has added 'Together' with as many women as men competing, surely an inspiration to more girls to take up sport. The most important thing is to take part, to challenge yourself and maybe triumph.

© Getty Spectators were soaked to the bone, but nothing could dampen their spirit

Doing something out of my comfort zone was a challenge: standing for seven hours was a personal best, it seemed impossible and I didn't know I was capable of it. Exercising my pelvic muscles to the point that I didn't need the loo for many more hours than usual was a major feat! I'm so glad I went and gave it my best.