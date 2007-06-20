Sir Paul celebrates his 65th with a little help from his friends

Paul McCartney finally put When I'm 64 - the legendary track he wrote for The Beatles' Sergeant Pepper album - behind him when he marked his 65th birthday in London on Tuesday.



There's been plenty for the former Beatle to celebrate of late, not least his new album release Memory Almost Full and a series of successful secret gigs. And helping the festivities at his St John's Wood home go with a swing were fellow music veterans Elton John, accompanied by partner David Furnish, and Jools Holland, as well as a host of hot young talents on the showbiz scene.



Style queen Kate Moss, who can always be relied upon to add A-list glamour, turned up bearing a gift for the birthday boy in a white dress with daring slits. The supermodel, who's a close friend of Paul's designer daughter Stella McCartney, was joined at the exclusive bash by her former partner, the magazine publisher Jefferson Hack, who is father to their daughter Lila Grace.



Representing the acting world were Hollywood star Natalie Portman and Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Mackenzie Crook. The two thespians are more recent acquaintances of the singer, having both appeared in Paul's new video for his track Dance Tonight. High profile figures from the art world were also there in the form of Tracey Emin and photographer David Bailey.



And the guest list wouldn't have been complete without Paul's two daughters from his marriage to the late Linda McCartney - Stella and photographer Mary McCartney, who playfully topped off her white off-the-shoulder dress with a miniature crown.