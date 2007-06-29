Fragrant honours for singing legends Julio and Barbra in Paris

29 JUNE 2007



The French capital was in full bloom this week as two singing legends received floral tributes in the romantic city. Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias posed with a bunch of the roses which have been named after him, while music icon Barbra Streisand took delivery of a giant bouquet - and a kiss - from the country's President Nicholas Sarkosky as she was presented the Legion of Honour medal.



Singing legend Julio, who became a dad again last month when Guillermo - his fifth child with wife Miranda Rijnsburger - was born, was presented with the pink-and-white blooms during a stopover of the European leg of his world tour. And he lived up to his Latin lover reputation by plucking a rose from the bunch, putting it to his lips and gazing seductively at the camera.



Also entertaining the Parisians was veteran chanteuse Barbra, who was in France to play her first ever concert in the Gallic country. She was awarded the French medal - which recognises outstanding achievements and contribution to civil life - the following day. On hand to witness the happy moment were her proud husband, actor James Brolin, and the singer's 40-year-old son Jason Gould, from her first marriage to Ocean's Thirteen actor Elliot Gould.



"Women like you… do a lot to bring our two peoples together," said President Sarkosky, as he handed over the honour.



Meanwhile the Oscar-winning singer said she was "deeply honoured" by the gesture and felt inspired as an artist to create a world "with a little more music and a little more joy".