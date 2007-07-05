Bill's pals help him celebrate 18 years of Sticky Fingers

Former Rolling Stone bassist Bill Wyman was joined by a host of famous pals as he celebrated 18 years of his London eatery Sticky Fingers, a rock'n'roll outlet serving Southern American style dishes. The musician founded the rock memorabilia-filled restaurant in 1989, and it was a favourite with Princess Diana who used to take her sons William and Harry there for a burger treat.



Among those joining him and wife Suzanne were Welsh baronet Dai Llewelyn, Waking The Dead actor Trevor Eve and his actress wife Sharon Maughan - known for her Nescafe Gold Blend ads.



These days Suffolk-based Bill gets his 'Satisfaction' from digging up his garden in search of ancient artefacts. A keen amateur archaeologist he's even brought out his own design of metal detector. He's unearthed many treasures, including Tudor buckles and Roman coins, in the 15-acre grounds of his mansion Gedding Hall, and is due to publish his findings in a book next year.



"Lots of celebrities, such as Eric Clapton… go fishing, but I can't stand it, so this is my thing," he told The Sunday Times recently. "It's just a way of getting away from your hectic life, enjoying a bit of nature and getting exercise at the same time."