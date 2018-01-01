Music legend Barbra wows Manchester audiences

11 JULY 2007



Before Barbara Streisand swept into Manchester on her first ever European tour her spokesman promised a "momentous occasion". And by all accounts, the world's best-selling female artist of all time delivered.



Taking to the rose-strewn stage at the city's main music venue, where she was backed by a 58-piece orchestra, the iconic star belted out some of her greatest hits, including Evergreen, The Way We Were and Don't Rain On My Parade.



Everything about the two-and-a-half hour show - tickets for which changed hands on the internet for up to £1,400 - was planned down to the last detail. Security staff were requested to turn out smart in "dark jackets, blazers or sweaters" - no T-shirts allowed - while the backstage area had been transformed to provide the singer and her entourage with every comfort.



For her part Barbara was taking no chances, arriving at the 22,500-capacity venue in a private limousine accompanied by 13 tractor-style trailer trucks.



The tour continues with shows in Dublin and three dates in London's new O2 Arena - formerly the Millennium Dome - two of which sold out within hours of going on sale.