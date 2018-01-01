Music legend Barbra wows Manchester audiences

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Barbra, who is currently on her first ever European tour, brought her inimitable voice to the North of England this week as she played Manchester's MEN arena
Photo: © PA
Click on photo to enlarge
11 JULY 2007
Before Barbara Streisand swept into Manchester on her first ever European tour her spokesman promised a "momentous occasion". And by all accounts, the world's best-selling female artist of all time delivered.
Taking to the rose-strewn stage at the city's main music venue, where she was backed by a 58-piece orchestra, the iconic star belted out some of her greatest hits, including Evergreen, The Way We Were and Don't Rain On My Parade.
Everything about the two-and-a-half hour show - tickets for which changed hands on the internet for up to £1,400 - was planned down to the last detail. Security staff were requested to turn out smart in "dark jackets, blazers or sweaters" - no T-shirts allowed - while the backstage area had been transformed to provide the singer and her entourage with every comfort.
For her part Barbara was taking no chances, arriving at the 22,500-capacity venue in a private limousine accompanied by 13 tractor-style trailer trucks.
The tour continues with shows in Dublin and three dates in London's new O2 Arena - formerly the Millennium Dome - two of which sold out within hours of going on sale.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.