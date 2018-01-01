Debbie Harry helps bring Madonna flick to West End stage

11 JULY 2007



Blondie frontwoman Deborah Harry has agreed to lend several of her punk-rock band's biggest hits to a stage version of Madonna's breakout movie Desperately Seeking Susan. Tracks such as Heart Of Glass, Atomic, One Way Or Another and The Tide Is High will all be featured in the show. "The story just works with the lyrics," says the 62-year-old. "I thought it was a good idea, really smart." And the talented singer has also written a new song, Moment Of Truth especially for the production which is set to open at the Novello Theatre on October 12.



Debbie has confirmed, however, that she won't be appearing on stage herself and the Material Girl's hit Into The Groove which featured in the 1985 film, won't be included.



Emma Williams, 24, has been cast as New Yorker Susan, the role that helped make Madonna an icon, while actress Kelly Price will play bored New Jersey Housewife Roberta Glass - the character made famous by Rosanna Arquette 22 years ago. Producer Susan Gallin has promised the theatre version will stick closely to the original film and says: "We would like to have Madonna come to see the opening night."



Debbie is hoping the project will be a huge success. "I would love it to come to Broadway," she enthuses. She and the Ray Of Light singer were part of the 1980s new wave scene and the low budget movie helped make a star of Madonna - whose self-styled costume for the film sparked the era's trend for skirts over leggings, sunglasses, lacy gloves and giant hair bows.