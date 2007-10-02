hellomagazineWeb
The British rocker - pictured with guitarist Andy Summers - caused a stir when he took to a bike to promote a new rent-a-cycle intitiative in the French capital
After the freewheeling display the musicians, including drummer Stewart Copeland, were awarded the Order of Arts And Letters, which recognises contributions to the arts
Sting's packed Paris agenda also included a visit, with wife Trudie Styler, to the Christian Dior catwalk show
2 OCTOBER 2007
After wowing fans at two sell-out concerts in Paris over the weekend there was a slightly more unusual assignment in store for British rocker Sting and his band the Police. The singer, guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland swapped their instruments for bicycles, and caused a stir as they swooped around the city's culture ministry.
The freewheeling display - to promote the French capital's new environmentally friendly rent-a-bike scheme - was a precursor to the real reason the musicians had been summoned to the official building. After demonstrating their peddle power the trio were shown inside, where they were awarded a top French honour by the culture minister.
"We are very touched because we deeply admire French culture," Sting said after the ceremony, during which they were awarded the Order of Arts and Letters, which recognises contributions to the arts. Presenting the medal, culture Minister Christine Albot praised the rockers for their new sound and expressed her nation's admiration for their music.
Sting's packed Paris agenda also included a trip to a Christian Dior catwalk show with wife Trudie Styler. There, seemingly inspired by the romantic nature of the city, the pair cuddled up on the front row while they checked out the looks for next season.
