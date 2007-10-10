hellomagazineWeb
"To get artists of this calibre from across the world is a great coup," says an ITV representative of the stellar lineup, which includes Jennifer Lopez
Also appearing on Saturday Night Divas, an initiative to bring Breast Cancer Awareness month to close, is Canadian songbird Celine
British acts lined up for the gig include Girls Aloud
10 OCTOBER 2007
They're major stars in their own right, so getting international divas Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez on the same bill is something of a coup. And somehow ITV has managed to pull it off.
The musical superstars will join Alicia Keys in performing some of their classic tracks for a one-off TV special entitled Saturday Night Divas. The show, hosted by Myleene Klass, marks the culmination of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
"To get artists of this calibre from across the world is a great coup," says ITV's controller of music and events Guy Freeman. "I'm sure that this collection of amazing performances will not only mean a lot to those who've been fundraising in October, but will also be a real treat for all fans of great divas."
Also taking to the stage will be British acts Girls Aloud, Jamelia and Leona Lewis, plus R&B queen Chaka Khan.
And there are two more musical treats lined up for late autumn. An Audience With Celine Dion features the Quebec-born songbird performing her hits and debuting new material, while Ireland's famous sons are to perform a musical medley on Westlife Live On Demand.
