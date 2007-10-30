Proud family jets in to see Kylie receive UK career award

There's no denying it's been Kylie's year after she collected yet another accolade for her contribution to the music industry on Monday night. The Aussie chanteuse became the first woman in the Music Industry Trust's Awards' 16-year history to receive the prestigious lifetime achievement gong.



"There is no doubt that of our 15 award recipients to date, Kylie is by far the most glamorous," enthused the event's chairman David Munns. "She deserves this award for her success over 20 years, staying at the top in one of the toughest professions and inspiring millions with her grace, dignity and humanity."



The 39-year-old pop idol was at her most dazzling for the ceremony at London's Grosvenor House Hotel, shimmering in a Dolce and Gabbana gold gown asparkle with Swarovski crystals. She treated 1,200 guests to a performance her new single 2 Hearts, with close pal Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters, as well as a version of her signature hit I Should Be So Lucky with jazz singer Jamie Cullum.



Among the audience were Kylie's parents Carol and Ron, who had flown in specially from Australia, as well as her sister Dannii who presented Kylie with her prize. "The whole nation loves her. She's achieved so much and there's more to come," said her proud sibling.