Nicole and Keith mosey on down to the Country Music Awards

8 NOVEMBER 2007



It was Nicole Kidman's turn to accompany husband Keith Urban on the red carpet this week as they jetted back to Nashville, Tennessee – where they have apparently just sold their $2.5million home - for the annual Country Music Awards. While the multi-nominated singer didn't collect any gongs this time round, he no doubt felt a winner on the night with the beautiful actress by his side.



Renee Zellweger's former husband Kenny Chesney was one of the country music stars celebrating after he scooped the top award, entertainer of the year, for the third time. Oklahoma-born American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, meanwhile, beat a host of veteran vocalists to receive the female vocalist of the year title and single of the year for her hit Before He Cheats.



"God has blessed me with so many wonderful things in my life, and I will spend my entire life trying to figure out why," said the clearly overwhelmed 24-year-old. "If you had told me a few years ago I would have been nominated with the people that I have been nominated with, I would have called you absolutely insane."



Newcomer Taylor Swift, 17, won the Horizon award while Brad Paisley was finally recognised in the male vocalist category after six previous nominations. Rascall Flatts won their fifth consecutive vocal group of the year award.



Audience members including Jessica Simpson, Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow were royally entertained as Carrie - stunning in a golden-yellow gown - sang So Small from her sophomore album Carnival Ride. And they gave a standing ovation to the Eagles after the veteran outfit performed their new single How Long from their first studio album in 28 years.