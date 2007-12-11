Led Zeppelin rock in historic London comeback gig

hellomagazineWeb
In a moment straight out of the history of rock singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones took to the stage with Jason Bonham, the son of the band's late drummer John Bonham
Photo: © Getty Images
Famous faces in the 18,000 strong-crowd included Kate Moss and three generations of the Presley family – (from left) Elvis' wife Priscilla, her granddaughter Danielle Rilet and daughter Lisa Marie
Photo: © Getty Images
Back on home turf for the historic gig – which featured Led Zep classics Stairway To Heaven, Kashmir and Black Dog - was LA-based TV presenter Cat Deeley
Photo: © Getty Images
11 DECEMBER 2007
It was the moment their fans had waited two decades for - rock legends Led Zeppelin performing together again. And as the three remaining band members took to the stage for the eagerly anticipated concert at London's 02 Arena it was clear that, despite having a combined age of 183, the trio have lost none of their magic.
Kicking off the show with Good Times, Bad Times and Whole Lot Of Love, singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page and bass player John Paul Jones whipped the audience into a frenzy.
Many fans had arrived at the venue three days early, queuing at the entrance even though they already had tickets. Millions had applied - via a lottery system - for places at the show, which also featured the iconic hit Stairway To Heaven, as well as Kashmir and Black Dog.
Among the 18,000-strong crowd at the gig - which represented only the third time the three remaining members have played together since drummer John Bonham's death in 1980 - were a slew of A-list guests.
Models Kate Moss and Jodie Kidd, LA-based TV presenter Cat Deeley, singer Pink and Mick Jagger and his former wife Jerry Hall were among those with front row seats at the historic show.
