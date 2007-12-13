Planes, sprains and saucy outings on the Spice tour

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Never ones to do things by halves, the girls had luxury transport lined up for their hop across the Atlantic
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Virgin has given the quintet use of a Boeing 747, renamed Spice One
Photo: © Getty Images
Brave Emma had to be helped up the plane's steps after hurting her foot during a concert in Las Vegas
Photo: © Getty Images
13 DECEMBER 2007
Click here to see the video
Not content with simply chartering a jet like other celebs, the Spice Girls have gone one better as they head back to Britain for their dates at London's O2 arena. On Wednesday pop's most fabulous five unveiled Spice One, a Virgin Boeing 747 renamed in their honour.
Emma Bunton will be particularly glad to travel in a little bit of extra comfort, after taking a tumble on stage. Baby - who gamely joined her friends of over a decade on tour shortly after the birth of her baby boy - sprained her ankle at the Spices' Las Vegas gig. Ever the trouper, the new mum promises fans she won't miss the group's hugely-anticipated UK opener on Saturday, however.
It wasn't all upsets in Sin City, though. Victoria and David Beckham made the most of their time in the desert city, partying two nights in a row and sleeping all day. On one outing the couple spent three hours in the VIP area at the Spearmint Rhino lapdancing club, celebrating a friend's birthday.
"We've been behaving like rock stars... and we're loving it," confessed Posh. "It hasn't been like this for years - since before our son Brooklyn was born."
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.