28 JANUARY 2008
Daring Kylie Minogue went with a bold fashion choice for an appearance at a French music extravaganza. The most stylish woman in pop was guaranteed headlines as she sashayed along to the NRJ radio station awards in an eye-catching floral number with an outsize bow drawing attention to her famously pert derriere.
Hugely popular on the other side of the Channel since her relationship with actor Olivier Martinez, Kylie obviously felt able to be her most experimental on Gallic soil. She later changed into a purple chequer board-patterned mini to perform at the Cannes ceremony.
Among a bevy of ultra-glam pop beauties, including Bajan songstress Rihanna and Johnny Depp's partner Vanessa Paradis, the Aussie was the undisputed darling of the evening, at which she received a special award of honour to add to her heavily laden mantelpiece.
Meanwhile, Monaco's Princess Stephanie cemented her credentials as Europe's most rock'n'roll royal by arriving on the arm of French music's hottest young talent, Christophe Mae. The princess - who's just days shy of her 43rd birthday and has released several tracks of her own in the past - walked the red carpet with the soul balladeer, who was named rising star of the year on the night.