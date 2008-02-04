Kylie 'overwhelmed with happiness' after reunion with former beau Olivier

4 FEBRUARY 2008

Aussie songstress Kylie Minogue is reportedly "overwhelmed with happiness" after rekindling her romance with former flame Olivier Martinez.



"Kylie has taken him back - with a new set of rules," reveals a friend of the 39-year-old. The couple, who went their separate ways last February after a four-year romance, have reportedly drawn up a long-term plan involving marriage and children.



"Ollie has agreed to try for a baby. That was always the stumbling block in their relationship," explains the pal. "They have both been single for a year and Kylie has realised she has never had anyone that has matched up to him..."



The photogenic pair met up last weekend in Paris after the hunky Frenchman apparently revealed he'd been pining for Kylie since their split. "Ollie has told her he is ready to start a family, to marry her and to settle down. It was against that background that this first meeting happened last week."



During Kylie's visit the pair were spotted taking a stroll together accompanied by Olivier's dog Sheba, for whom the singer has always had a special affection.



And Olivier's is apparently now commited starting a family. "They have decided that if they have no success within a year, they will try to adopt," adds the pal.



Delighted Kylie, who has made no secret of the fact she's keen to settle down, isn't the only one who's happy about the reported reunion with her 42-year-old ex. Olivier's family have also been expressing their excitement at the prospect of them getting back together. "He was her rock during her battle with cancer, and she has always described him as the love of her life," reveals a member of Olivier's family. "We would certainly like to see them back together."