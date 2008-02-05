Britney's father retains control of her assets until Feb 14 hearing

5 FEBRUARY 2008

The father of troubled Britney Spears will retain control of her financial and personal affairs until a report on her health is assessed on February 14, a US judge ruled on Monday.



Following Britney's hospitalisation last week, James Spears was granted conservatorship - which allows him to make decisions involving the singer's assets and ban people from contacting her. The measure is taken by US courts when it is deemed someone is incapable of caring for themselves or cannot handle their own affairs.



A doctor has been appointed to evaluate Britney's progress. Their psychiatric report will be examined during the Valentine's Day court hearing, and the conservatorship case will be reassessed.



Mr Spears' attorney stresses that his client's number one priority is to help his daughter get well again. "He's not here to take over her assets; he's here to get her medical help," says the legal representative. "He's here to take over while she's healing."