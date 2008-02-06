Kylie denies she's back on with Olivier at bed linen launch

Wearing a white feather dress and reclining on a cosy looking bed, pop princess Kylie Minogue launched her new bed linen range in London on Tuesday. And the Tears On My Pillow singer, who recently enjoyed a weekend in Paris with her former flame Olivier Martinez, took the opportunity to put the record straight on her relationship with the French actor.



"My gorgeous Sheba is the only one sleeping in my bed!" explained Kylie, referring to her ex-beau's beloved pooch. "I let her stay on my bed all night. In fact, she slept with me for two nights in the hotel in Paris last week."



"Olivier and I are just friends," she added. "I was just going to dinner with a pal and then everyone assumed we were dating again."



By the looks of her upcoming schedule it would seem Kylie might have difficulties making time for a romance, anyway. As well as planning material for her new tour, the busy singer is working on her performance at the upcoming Brits - and more specifically, her outfit for the bash. "It's going to be amazing and something I've never been seen in before!" She enthused. "It's more theatrical and fabulous than ever."