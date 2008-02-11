Smiling Britney back at work in dance studio after hospital release

After checking out early from an LA medical centre last week, Britney Spears seemed determined to re-establish routine as she attended her favourite dance studio in Hollywood on Saturday. Smiling for the photographers and clutching an energy drink, she looked ready for action in an off-the-shoulder blue top and tiny white shorts.



The 26-year-old mum of two popped out for breaks between rehearsals revealing fishnet tights that seemed to have been sacrificed to a vigorous workout session. No doubt going back to work on her moves has helped take her mind off more pressing matters. Britney's concerned father James Spears was on hand at the dance studio in case he was needed.



Mr Spears is currently in charge of his daughter's estimated £20 million fortune after being granted an emergency court order when Britney was placed under psychiatric observation following a bout of erratic behaviour last month. The order runs out on February 14.



Britney's mother Lynne, meanwhile, has successfully won a restraining order against the singer's manager Sam Lutfi whom she alleges held her daughter hostage in her own home and took over her finances.



Britney, who has lost custody and visitation rights for sons Sean Preston, two and Jayden James, one, was released from hospital 11 days early last Wednesday against doctors' advice. At the time her parents said they were deeply concerned about her "safety and vulnerability".