Lily and co match front row style to Fashion Week creations

15 FEBRUARY 2008

Guests front row at the Luella show were in danger of upstaging the models at London Fashion Week on Thursday as the capital's coolest young things stole the limelight with their sartorial savvy. While chic ensembles are the norm for runway viewing, Smile singer Lily Allen and her actress pal Jaime Winstone flew the flag for cool Britannia with their style-forward approach.



Twenty-two-year-old Lily went for a sexy gothic look, teaming a floral dress with deep red lips, while Jaime opted for a daring plaid micro mini dress. Rock chicks Kelly Osbourne and Kimberley Stewart, meanwhile, were both monochrome visions, with the former looking particularly glam in a black cocktail dress.



It wasn't just celebrities grabbing the headlines. Model of the year Agyness Deyn set shutters snapping on the House Of Holland catwalk in a tartan layered wedding dress, fun tartan antlers and a matching eye patch –apparently a clever, last-minute addition as she was suffering from an eye infection. The first solo show by designer Henry Holland also displayed his trademark androgynous style as male models donned skinny jeans and long mohair cardigans.



The upcoming fashion star's playful use of tartan was particularly reminiscent of Vivienne Westwood's own Highland phase. The queen of punk, however, was focusing on sexy secretaries and glam poseurs as well as a smattering of tartan for her latest Red Label collection. Stunning eveningwear creations for party girls included a hot pink cocktail dress and a luxurious blue velvet suit.



Those looking for catwalk theatrics had headed for Wednesday's highly anticipated Giles Deacon autumn/winter 2008 show. The hugely influential London designer paid homage to horror movie The Masque Of The Red Death with a 'Femme fatale in a gothic disco' theme. Highlights of the gothic collection included an ethereal red gown with sheer corset style bodice and a skirt made up of layer upon layer of sheer red fabric. The eclectic mix of ideas also included the use of padding, leading to couture puffa jackets in duchesse satin.