Charlotte was in great spirits as she exercised her vocal chords in support of Gavin's side at the weekend's rugby match. She's been busy on the home front with her new baby, but made it out to see her beloved Wales beat Italy
Photo: © Rex
After enjoying herself in the stands with pals during the day, the newly redheaded singer then went out on the town after the match
Photo: © Rex
25 FEBRUARY 2008
Charlotte Church took a rare day off from her new role as a mum – and put her famous voice to good use, cheering on Wales' victorious rugby heroes at the weekend.
Joining a group of wives and girlfriends at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, the singer cheered on her sports star love, Gavin Henson, as his side trounced Italy in the Six Nations Championship. Patriotic Charlotte also showed her support for the team by sporting Welsh colours, with her newly tinted locks complemented by a bright green coat.
The couple have been keeping a low profile since the birth of their daughter Ruby five months ago. Charlotte even turned down a presenting role on BBC talent show Choir Wars because she's too busy at home.
That looked as though it was about to change on Saturday when the young mum took part in spirited post-match celebrations. Charlotte slipped into a figure-hugging black basque and headed for a banquet at an upmarket hotel in the Welsh capital.
It could soon be all go on the professional front, too, as Channel 4 has indicated a third series of her successful chat show may be on the cards for the summer.