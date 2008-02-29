Aggie and Kelly add rock'n'roll glam to music awards bash

29 FEBRUARY 2008

London's coolest were out in force at Thursday's NME music awards, with model of the moment Agyness Deyn leading the pack. The face of Burberry added her distinctive style credentials to the ceremony in a leather cap, huge necklace, tartan print trousers and red waistcoat. She was joined at the O2 Arena ceremony by fellow 'it' girls Kelly Osbourne, Kimberley Stewart, and Peaches Geldof.



The four never fail to top guest lists for such events and add their own brand of sassy, young glamour to any party.



Welsh rocker Cerys Matthews was also on hand, putting in her first major appearance since her recent split with jungle love Marc Bannerman. The newly single mum-of-two has been lying low at her parents' place in Wales following the break-up, but seemed to be getting back into the swing of things as she focuses on her music career.



Among the evening's big winners were Kate Nash, who added to her Brit triumph by scooping solo artist of the year, and the Arctic Monkeys who took home three gongs including best British band. Readers of music weekly NME voted Pete Doherty hero of the year, although the man of the moment was unable to pick up his award due to illness.



Best album went to Klaxons for Myths Of The Near Future and US group The Killers took best international act. BBC Radio 1's Zane Lowe was awarded best radio show while The Manic Street Preachers, who performed for the star-studded crowd, received a Godlike Genius honour.