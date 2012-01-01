Amy lights up Paris Fashion Week with special performance

2 MARCH 2008

While it's usual for Paris Fashion Week to deliver plenty of visual delights, courtesy of the eye-popping outfits on show, it was offering a special treat for fashionista ears on Friday as singer Amy Winehouse took to the stage for an exclusive performance.



The Grammy-winning sensation appeared to a star-studded 600-strong crowd for a one-off show to mark the opening of a new designer boutique in the French capital.



Wearing a black Fendi dress and a metallic belt, Amy – who has become a style icon in her own right – was evidently aware of her industry-heavy audience. "Forgive my ignorance, I don't know anything about fashion," she modestly said.



Hand-picked for the event by designer Karl Lagerfeld, the songstress delighted the crowd - which included Milla Jovovich, Claudia Schiffer and Rihanna - with a strong 40-minute performance that included renditions of hit songs Valerie and You Know I'm No Good.



Riding high on her success at the Grammys and the BRIT Awards, the 24-year-old singer was clearly enjoying the occasion, joking with the crowd between numbers. "I'm available for bookings," she quipped. "If anyone wants me for a wedding or bar mitzvah..."