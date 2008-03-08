Campaigner Annie Lennox unites 23 divas in fight against HIV

8 MARCH 2008

Annie Lennox has got together 23 of the world's top female singers to raise awareness of HIV and Aids.



Teaming up superstars such as Madonna and Celine Dion, the Scottish singer has recorded the charity single Sing for the South African charity group Treatment Action Campaign. It goes on sale in the Body Shop on March 10.



Annie has long been one of the music world's most active voices in the fight against HIV and Aids. Of her new campaign, she says: "I am determined to continue to speak up and keep singing to spread the message, to try to make a real difference to people’s lives."



The caring mum-of-two spent two weeks in South Africa with TAC to see for herself the impact the disease has had on the country.



She was also recently invited by UNICEF to give a talk in Dublin on the subject. "Not a dry eye in the house and a standing ovation at the end… which was just brilliant," she recorded on her website's blog. "Apparently they raised three times more money than any other lunch!"



Other artists who have dedicated their vocal skills to the song include Shakira, Dido, Joss Stone and Gladys Knight.