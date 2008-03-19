Bryan Adams writes new song about friend Amy Winehouse

Since Bryan Adams invited singer Amy Winehouse to his luxury Caribbean villa for the New Year, the pair have struck up an unlikely friendship. So much so that it is reported that the Summer Of '69 rocker has penned a song about Amy for his latest album.



Lyrics for the new track, which include the words "Nobody saw the tears in your silk and lace, the scarred little kid behind your face", show just how much the 48-year-old has taken Amy under his wing. Titled Flower Grown Wild, it appears on Bryan's recently released disc 11.



It seems that Bryan's song has hit a chord with Amy who, the Daily Mirror reports, has agreed to sing it on stage with the Canadian star when he begins his tour later this year.



Since her success at the recent Brit and Grammy award ceremonies, the soulful 24-year-old has been inundated with requests to perform. The jazz sensation has just been asked by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear at a high-profile US event for a reported $1 million.