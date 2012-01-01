Amy slips out of her rock chick gear for charity shoot

20 MARCH 2008

Moodily strumming a guitar in the nude, with only two pieces of duct tape and a strategically placed musical instrument to protect her modesty, Amy Winehouse is the epitome of rock'n'roll style in a new series of images taken to raise awareness of breast cancer among young women.



The black and white portrait shows the Rehab chanteuse performing one of her sultry sets in a basement studio. "I feel it’s so important that people understand breast cancer affects young people as well as older women," says the 24-year-old.



It is just one of several images featuring celebrities who've stripped off for a good cause in the April issue of Easy Living magazine. Amy's fellow songstress Sade and Sweeney Todd actress Helena Bonham Carter have also posed for the campaign.



The shoot marks a remarkable return to form for the Grammy-winning jazz princess after her recent troubles. During Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, Amy performed for a six-figure sum at the Louis Vuitton show and is reportedly considering a similar offer to play at a glittering ball in New York organised by George Clooney and Julia Roberts.