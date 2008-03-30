Leona at the centre of a £50 million bidding war by US music chiefs

Leona Lewis' star is shining bright in America. Not only has the pop sensation stormed to the top of the US charts, major record bosses are fighting to sign her following the success of hit single Bleeding Love.



Music industry experts are reporting that a recording, concert and merchandising package could put the young former waitress from Hackney on par with music legend Madonna. The estimated deal is said to be worth £50 million over a five-year period.



Leona's US record boss, Clive Davis, famous for making stars of Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson, is believed to be "thrilled" to be able to tear up the £4.5 million, five-album deal Leona signed last year.



An invitation to appear on American Idol, watched by around 25 million people each week, signals the extent that the pretty 22-year-old has taken the States by storm.



Currently in New York, Leona is eagerly waiting for boyfriend Lou Al-Chama and her family to jet across the pond and join her for a champagne bash this week. Her mentor Simon Cowell is also expected to take part in the celebrations, says the Sunday Express.



"Everything's happening so fast, Leona's in a whirl right now. What she's really, really looking forward to, more than anything else, is her big reunion with Lou," a friend of the X-Factor star told the newspaper.