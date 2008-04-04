Madonna's adoption bid gets Malawi authorities backing

4 APRIL 2008

As she continues her bid to adopt Malawi-born David Banda, Madonna can count on the support of representatives from the two-year-old's native country. Malawian officials are backing the arrangement, which is still to be formally approved by the African country's High Court, after social workers praised her parenting skills.



The care workers made their positive assessment after travelling from Africa to visit baby David in London, where he has been cared for by Madonna and husband Guy Ritchie for the past 18 months. The singer is due to return to Malawi next week to hear the court's ruling.



Social workers found David is now a "lively, happy and thriving" youngster who enjoys "a warm and loving" relationship with the Hollywood couple, who he views as his parents. The tot is also said to be especially close to their biological son Rocco. Furthermore, they found the music star and her husband had "shown a strong commitment in providing love, a safe and stimulating home, care and protection and emotional support".



Things are also looking good on the professional front for the 49-year-old artist. The video for her new single, Justin Timberlake collaboration 4 Minutes, has been causing a stir after being released this week.



Madonna, whose new album Hard Candy hits shelves on April 29, joins forces with the snake-hipped singer in the action-packed effects-laden work, which sees them trading dance moves while a strange force destroys the world around them.



